Pierceson Coody betting profile: Valspar Championship

Coody has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.

Coody has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.851 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Coody has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.