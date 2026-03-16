Pierceson Coody betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Coody missed the cut at the 2023 Valspar Championship and withdrew after the first round in 2024. He'll return to Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 hoping for better results at the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Coody's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|73
|-
|2023
|MC
|74-70
|+2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round following a score of 73.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-83
|+14
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-70
|+5
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|68-71-68-67
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|69-68-70-72
|-9
|13.313
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-70-69-65
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|62-72-67-68
|-19
|44.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|68-70-69-64
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-69-70-66
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|69-68-74-70
|-3
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Coody has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.851 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Coody has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.523
|0.430
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.393
|0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.367
|-0.851
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.121
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.428
|-0.344
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.523 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 27.18% of the time.
- Coody has earned 459 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.