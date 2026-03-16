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4H AGO

Pierceson Coody betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Pierceson Coody of the United States lines up a putt on the 13th green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Coody missed the cut at the 2023 Valspar Championship and withdrew after the first round in 2024. He'll return to Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 hoping for better results at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Coody at the Valspar Championship.

    Coody's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024WD73-
    2023MC74-70+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after the first round following a score of 73.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-83+14--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-70+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-68-67-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4869-68-70-72-913.313
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1066-68-70-68-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-70-69-65-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1862-72-67-68-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1368-70-69-64-954.167
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-69-70-66-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2269-68-74-70-3--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top ten twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Coody has an average of 0.430 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.461 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.851 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Coody has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.344 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee200.5230.430
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3930.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.367-0.851
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting102-0.121-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.428-0.344

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.523 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.6 yards ranks eighth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Coody sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 41st on TOUR. He ranks 10th with a 72.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a -0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.39, and he ranks ninth by breaking par 27.18% of the time.
    • Coody has earned 459 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 27th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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