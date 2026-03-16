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4H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Valspar Championship.

    Hodges' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T2672-70-66-73-3
    2023T6374-68-72-76+6
    2022MC69-74+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5967-71-77-77+49
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-67-72-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT670-67-67-65-1186
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-66-66-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-73-77+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4069-68-69-67-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4076-66-68-70-4--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top-five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged 0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee650.1970.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.240-0.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green148-0.391-0.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.5510.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1170.097

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.197 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a -0.240 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
    • Hodges has earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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