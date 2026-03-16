Lee Hodges betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Hodges looks to improve upon his performance from the 2024 tournament where he finished tied for 26th at 3-under.
Hodges' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|2023
|T63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|2022
|MC
|69-74
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-67-72
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|70-67-67-65
|-11
|86
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|76-66-68-70
|-4
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top-five once and in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.162 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.196 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has an average of 0.454 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged 0.097 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|65
|0.197
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.240
|-0.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|148
|-0.391
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.551
|0.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.117
|0.097
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.197 (65th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 113th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sports a -0.240 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 54th with a 69.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.551 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranks 113th by breaking par 21.57% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 106 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.