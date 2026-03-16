PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati returns to the Valspar Championship after winning the tournament in 2024 with a score of 12-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on defending his title in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Malnati at the Valspar Championship.

    Malnati's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-73+4
    2024166-71-68-67-12
    2023MC72-72+2
    2022MC71-75+4
    2021MC71-72+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 12-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Malnati's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2669-71-71-69-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-70E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-72-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC75-70+5--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-74-72-71-2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-68-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC76-66E--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC--

    Malnati's recent performances

    • Malnati's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
    • He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has an average of -0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee156-0.696-0.239
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green166-1.414-0.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.0480.215
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.6060.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.456-0.420

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.696 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -1.414 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
    • Malnati has earned 17 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned a spot in Valspar Championship

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Max McGreevy betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW