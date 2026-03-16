Peter Malnati betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Peter Malnati reacts after making a bogey on the first hole during the third round of the ISCO Championship 2025 at Hurstbourne Country Club on July 12, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati returns to the Valspar Championship after winning the tournament in 2024 with a score of 12-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on defending his title in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Malnati's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|2024
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|2023
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|2022
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|2021
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he won at 12-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|69-71-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-72
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-70
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-74-72-71
|-2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-68-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|76-66
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for 26th with a score of 8-under.
- He has an average of -0.239 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has an average of -0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|156
|-0.696
|-0.239
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|166
|-1.414
|-0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.048
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.606
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.456
|-0.420
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.696 (156th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.7 yards ranks 149th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Malnati sports a -1.414 mark that ranks 166th on TOUR. He ranks 151st with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Malnati has delivered a 0.606 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 21.85% of the time.
- Malnati has earned 17 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.