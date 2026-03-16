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Chandler Blanchet betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Chandler Blanchet of the United States hits an approach shot on the 14th hole during the third round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance 2025 at French Lick Golf Resort on October 11, 2025 in French Lick, Indiana. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Chandler Blanchet has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making his mark at this $9.1 million event.

    Latest odds for Blanchet at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This marks Blanchet's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Blanchet's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open264-67-74-67-16165
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-69-74-4--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-73+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--

    Blanchet's recent performances

    • Blanchet has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished second with a score of 16-under.
    • Blanchet has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Blanchet has averaged -0.574 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee106-0.1120.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.5050.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green166-0.703-0.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-1.646-0.659
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-1.956-0.574

    Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

    • Blanchet posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 (106th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.3 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Blanchet sported a 0.505 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 34th with a 70.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blanchet delivered a -1.646 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 170th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 161st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.20, and he ranked 125th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Blanchet has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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