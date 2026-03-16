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Karl Vilips betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in 2025 after shooting seven-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Valspar Championship.

    Vilips' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-75+7

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Vilips' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of seven-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-79+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-78+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-72-72-70-716
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-65-70-67-1944
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-66-71-68-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6668-70-71-77+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-70-72-65-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1967-67-69-67-1044

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.509 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.613 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.594 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.645-0.509
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green145-0.784-0.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.095-0.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.7680.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.756-0.594

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.645 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.1 yards ranked 47th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a -0.784 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 62.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.768 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.93, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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