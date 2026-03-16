PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Taylor Pendrith returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at the Valspar Championship.

    Pendrith's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-72+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4674-69-72-73E16.125
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3873-73-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4569-70-73-71-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3471-69-69-67-1225.167
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-68-71-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT669-68-68-64-1186.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.4480.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.029-0.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2670.179
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting124-0.316-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4290.065

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.448 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith has a 0.029 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
    • Pendrith has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned a spot in Valspar Championship

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Max McGreevy betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW