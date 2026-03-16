Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the 11th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22. Pendrith looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he missed the cut.
Pendrith's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-72
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|74-69-72-73
|E
|16.125
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|73-73-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|69-70-73-71
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-71
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-68-68-64
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.448
|0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.029
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.267
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|124
|-0.316
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.429
|0.065
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.448 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith has a 0.029 mark that ranks 85th on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 69.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.316 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 124th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 24.00% of the time.
- Pendrith has earned 165 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.