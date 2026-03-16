Taylor Pendrith betting profile: Valspar Championship

Pendrith has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.

Pendrith has an average of 0.448 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.065 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.