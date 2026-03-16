Aaron Rai betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Aaron Rai missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Rai's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the Valspar Championship
- In Rai's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Rai's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|66-70-66-76
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T73
|77-70-72-70
|+1
|4.875
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|69-70-69-68
|-4
|7.500
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|70-69-68-67
|-6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T5
|63-66-69-68
|-14
|100.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|69-72-71-69
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|69-67-71-71
|-2
|9.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|68-73-63-70
|-6
|54.750
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Rai has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.016
|-0.018
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.100
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|-0.015
|-0.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.481
|-0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.412
|-0.412
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
- Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (92nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rai sports a 0.100 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 72.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he has earned 77 FedExCup Regular Season points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.