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4H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Aaron Rai of England reacts to his birdie on on the third green during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Aaron Rai missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Rai at the Valspar Championship.

    Rai's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+3

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Rai's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Rai's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2368-69-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2866-70-66-76-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7377-70-72-70+14.875
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5069-70-69-68-47.500
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2270-69-68-67-6--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT563-66-69-68-14100.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3469-72-71-69-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4769-67-71-71-29.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1768-73-63-70-654.750

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.
    • Rai has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.016-0.018
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1000.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green90-0.015-0.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.481-0.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.412-0.412

    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rai has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.016 (92nd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 285.5 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Rai sports a 0.100 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 72.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rai has delivered a -0.481 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he has earned 77 FedExCup Regular Season points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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