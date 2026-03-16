Aaron Rai betting profile: Valspar Championship

Rai has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 14-under.

Rai has an average of -0.018 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.102 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.