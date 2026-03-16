John VanDerLaan betting profile: Valspar Championship
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John VanDerLaan of the United Sates plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
John VanDerLaan missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in 2023, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
VanDerLaan's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-75
|+4
At the Valspar Championship
- In VanDerLaan's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
VanDerLaan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-72-70-72
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-69-67
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|63-78
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance
|T46
|74-75-69-74
|+4
|9.917
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|T50
|68-65-70-67
|-14
|8.500
|Sep. 21, 2025
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|1
|62-71-67-67
|-17
|600.000
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has one victory over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- VanDerLaan has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- VanDerLaan has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.224
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.254
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.126
|-0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.028
|0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.631
|-0.317
VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- VanDerLaan posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.224 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a -0.254 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, VanDerLaan delivers a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
- VanDerLaan has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.