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3H AGO

John VanDerLaan betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

John VanDerLaan of the United Sates plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

John VanDerLaan of the United Sates plays his shot from the 13th tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    John VanDerLaan missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in 2023, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for VanDerLaan at the Valspar Championship.

    VanDerLaan's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC71-75+4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In VanDerLaan's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    VanDerLaan's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2172-68-68-71-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-72-70-72-24.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-70-73-71-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-69-67-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC63-78+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT4674-75-69-74+49.917
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipT5068-65-70-67-148.500
    Sep. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship162-71-67-67-17600.000
    Sep. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-69-2--

    VanDerLaan's recent performances

    • VanDerLaan has one victory over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has an average of 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • VanDerLaan has averaged -0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.224-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.254-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green113-0.126-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.0280.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.631-0.317

    VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings

    • VanDerLaan posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.224 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, VanDerLaan sports a -0.254 mark that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks 60th with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, VanDerLaan delivers a -0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.64% of the time.
    • VanDerLaan has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 128th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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