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4H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Matti Schmid of Germany plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Matti Schmid finished tied for 28th at two-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Schmid at the Valspar Championship.

    Schmid's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2872-72-68-70-2
    2024T1770-71-68-71-4
    2023MC72-80+10

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of two-under.
    • Schmid's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 17th at four-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Schmid's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4670-73-71-74E16.125
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT571-66-68-71-1260.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT969-70-67-68-1072.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis Invitational4971-71-74-70+213.500
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7372-74-75-68+14.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC77-69+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-67-70-74-45.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-69-77-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-71+1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3472-69-69-73-1--

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Schmid has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
    • Schmid has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.691 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has averaged -0.510 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee96-0.0370.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.923-0.691
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green830.013-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.1910.173
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.757-0.510

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.037 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 60th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schmid sports a -0.923 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 123rd with a 65.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schmid has delivered a 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 64th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.74, and he ranks 75th by breaking par 22.94% of the time.
    • Schmid has earned 173 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

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    Cam. Young
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    R4
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    1

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    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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