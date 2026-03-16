Doug Ghim betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Doug Ghim watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Doug Ghim finished tied for 57th at plus-three the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Ghim's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|71-71-72-73
|+3
|2024
|T67
|71-71-71-75
|+4
|2023
|T27
|69-70-74-71
|E
|2021
|MC
|72-70
|E
At the Valspar Championship
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of plus-three.
- Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at even-par.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|74-68-71-67
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|4.900
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|69-65-74-69
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|73-63-72-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|68-70-72-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T55
|69-67-69-76
|-7
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.338
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.585
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|34
|0.288
|0.168
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.190
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.231
|0.136
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a -0.585 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 27 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.