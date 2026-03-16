PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Doug Ghim watches his tee shot on the first hole during the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim finished tied for 57th at plus-three the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Valspar Championship.

    Ghim's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5771-71-72-73+3
    2024T6771-71-71-75+4
    2023T2769-70-74-71E
    2021MC72-70E

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of plus-three.
    • Ghim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 27th at even-par.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2674-68-71-67-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-69-72-73-34.900
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5569-65-74-69-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT760-71-67-66-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship1373-63-72-70-6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-68-69-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6368-70-72-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT5569-67-69-76-7--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.342 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.136 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.3380.198
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.585-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green340.2880.168
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1900.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.2310.136

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.338 (43rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranked 100th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim sported a -0.585 mark that ranked 134th on TOUR. He ranked 46th with a 69.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim delivered a 0.190 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 117th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.24, and he ranked 79th by breaking par 22.88% of the time.
    • Ghim has earned 27 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 146th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    2026 Valspar Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned a spot in Valspar Championship

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW