Kevin Roy betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Kevin Roy of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Kevin Roy finished tied for 12th at five-under in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of building on that solid performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Roy's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-76
|+8
|2024
|T12
|65-73-69-72
|-5
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+3
At the Valspar Championship
- In Roy's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of eight-over.
- Roy's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 12th at five-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Roy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|75-71-71-75
|+4
|9.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|67-72-69-69
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T13
|62-69-69-71
|-9
|54.167
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-64
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-66-71-75
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|60
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|--
Roy's recent performances
- Roy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Roy has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.005 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has averaged 0.380 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Roy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|82
|0.086
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.224
|0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.314
|0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|30
|0.510
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|39
|0.685
|0.380
Roy's advanced stats and rankings
- Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.224 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
- Roy has earned 153 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 64th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.