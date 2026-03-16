Kevin Roy betting profile: Valspar Championship

Roy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (82nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Roy sports a -0.224 mark that ranks 109th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Roy has delivered a 0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 30th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.