Brian Campbell betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Brian Campbell missed the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship after shooting 8-over. He'll return to Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 looking to improve on his previous performance at the tournament.
Campbell's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-75
|+8
At the Valspar Championship
- In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Campbell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T78
|78-68-71-80
|+9
|3.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-69-70-74
|-3
|5.750
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-67
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|67-68-75-66
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|47
|77-71-75-75
|+18
|--
Campbell's recent performances
- Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 20th at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at 8-under.
- Campbell has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Campbell has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.912
|-0.925
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|139
|-0.678
|-0.384
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|146
|-0.386
|-0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.080
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-1.897
|-1.911
Campbell's advanced stats and rankings
- Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.912 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.3 yards ranked 171st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.678 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 170th with a 57.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 17.84% of the time.
- Campbell has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (166th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.