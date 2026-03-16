Brian Campbell betting profile: Valspar Championship

Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 20th at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at 8-under.

Campbell has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Campbell has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.