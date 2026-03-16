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3H AGO

Brian Campbell betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Brian Campbell of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Brian Campbell missed the cut at the 2025 Valspar Championship after shooting 8-over. He'll return to Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 looking to improve on his previous performance at the tournament.

    Latest odds for Campbell at the Valspar Championship.

    Campbell's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-75+8

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Campbell's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Campbell's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-76+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7878-68-71-80+93.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-69-70-74-35.750
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC74-70-71-1--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC74-67+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2067-68-75-66-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4777-71-75-75+18--

    Campbell's recent performances

    • Campbell's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 20th at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished at 8-under.
    • Campbell has an average of -0.925 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.384 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Campbell has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.911 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campbell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.912-0.925
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green139-0.678-0.384
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green146-0.386-0.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0800.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-1.897-1.911

    Campbell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Campbell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.912 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 277.3 yards ranked 171st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campbell sported a -0.678 mark that ranked 139th on TOUR. He ranked 170th with a 57.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campbell delivered a 0.080 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked 165th by breaking par 17.84% of the time.
    • Campbell has earned nine FedExCup Regular Season points (166th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campbell as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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