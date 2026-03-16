Andrew Putnam betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam has missed the cut in each of his last four appearances at the Valspar Championship from 2021-2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Putnam's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|2021
|MC
|71-73
|+2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|73-71-73-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|72-60-65-68
|-23
|183.750
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.365 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.279 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.446
|-0.365
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.356
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|9
|0.497
|0.403
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.750
|-0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|-0.343
|-0.279
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.446 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.4 yards ranked 169th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.356 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 98th with a 67.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Putnam delivered a 0.497 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR.
- On the greens, Putnam delivered a -0.750 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 156th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranked 84th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Putnam has earned 226 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.