Adam Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Adam Svensson of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adam Svensson missed the cut at the Valspar Championship last year after shooting 3-over. He'll return to Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 looking to improve on his recent struggles at this event.
Svensson's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|2024
|T49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|2022
|T39
|71-68-67-73
|-5
At the Valspar Championship
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of three-over.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at five-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-68-71-69
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|74-70-63
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-70-67-73
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|68-68-64-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has not recorded any top-five, top-ten, or top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.
- Svensson has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.143
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.286
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|-0.013
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.824
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.695
|-0.371
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.143 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.2 yards ranked 158th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Svensson sported a 0.286 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 93rd with a 67.41% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a -0.824 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 83rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 23.33% of the time.
- Svensson has earned 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.