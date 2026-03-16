Adam Svensson betting profile: Valspar Championship

Svensson has not recorded any top-five, top-ten, or top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 18-under.

Svensson has an average of -0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.440 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.