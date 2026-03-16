Neal Shipley betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley finished tied for 47th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Shipley's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Shipley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of one-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T68
|69-70-76-70
|+1
|3.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-71
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-70
|-5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of one-over.
- Shipley has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has an average of -0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Shipley has averaged -0.819 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.478
|0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.514
|-0.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|165
|-0.636
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|166
|-1.312
|-0.675
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-1.984
|-0.819
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.514 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Shipley delivered a -1.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Shipley has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.