Neal Shipley betting profile: Valspar Championship

Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of one-over.

Shipley has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Shipley has an average of -0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.