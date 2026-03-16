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Neal Shipley betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley of the United States watches his shot from the tenth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Neal Shipley finished tied for 47th at one-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Shipley at the Valspar Championship.

    Shipley's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4776-68-71-70+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Shipley's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of one-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC76-70+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6869-70-76-70+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-71+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-69-70-5--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-72+8--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 47th with a score of one-over.
    • Shipley has an average of 0.381 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.148 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.377 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has an average of -0.675 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Shipley has averaged -0.819 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.4780.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.514-0.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green165-0.636-0.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting166-1.312-0.675
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-1.984-0.819

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.478 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranked 65th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley sported a -0.514 mark that ranked 130th on TOUR. He ranked 116th with a 65.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Shipley delivered a -1.312 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 166th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 164th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Shipley has earned 3 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 185th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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