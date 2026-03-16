Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Jimmy Stanger of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Jimmy Stanger returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Stanger looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he missed the cut.
Stanger's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-73
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Stanger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|70-67-72-71
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-68-65-76
|-6
|22.300
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|77-70-72
|+3
|--
Stanger's recent performances
- Based on available tournament data, Stanger's best finish was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.
- Stanger has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has averaged -0.902 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.695
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-1.547
|-0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|125
|-0.207
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|38
|0.404
|-0.353
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|117
|-0.655
|-0.902
Stanger's advanced stats and rankings
- Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.547 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 26.77% of the time.
- Stanger has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.