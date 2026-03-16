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Jimmy Stanger betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Stanger of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jimmy Stanger of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Stanger returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Stanger looks to improve upon his performance from 2024 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Stanger at the Valspar Championship.

    Stanger's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-73+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Stanger's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Stanger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2670-67-72-71-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-68-65-76-622.300
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC77-70-72+3--

    Stanger's recent performances

    • Based on available tournament data, Stanger's best finish was tied for 26th at the Puerto Rico Open with a score of 8-under.
    • Stanger has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Stanger has averaged -0.902 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stanger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.6950.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-1.547-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green125-0.207-0.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.404-0.353
    Average Strokes Gained: Total117-0.655-0.902

    Stanger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Stanger posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.695 (fifth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranked 45th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stanger sported a -1.547 mark that ranked 169th on TOUR. He ranked 48th with a 69.70% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stanger delivered a 0.404 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 21st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 26.77% of the time.
    • Stanger has earned 39 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 129th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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