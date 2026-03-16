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3H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin missed the cut at 5-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Valspar Championship.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-76+5
    2024T568-71-68-69-8
    2023MC69-76+3
    2022T764-66-70-72-12
    2021MC73-72+3

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2168-70-71-70-924.329
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic7071-64-68-72-7--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1165-66-71-75-7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-70-67-70-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-71-67-69-119.556

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
    • Hadwin has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.5220.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0770.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.739-0.237
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.119-0.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.260-0.176

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.522 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a 0.077 mark. He has hit 68.52% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Hadwin delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.83 putts per round and broke par 19.44% of the time.
    • Hadwin currently ranks 149th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 24 points, while his bogey avoidance rate stands at 13.89%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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