Adam Hadwin betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin missed the cut at 5-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Hadwin's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|2024
|T5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|2023
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|2022
|T7
|64-66-70-72
|-12
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the Valspar Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Hadwin's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T21
|68-70-71-70
|-9
|24.329
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|70
|71-64-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T11
|65-66-71-75
|-7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-70-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|9.556
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Hadwin has an average of 0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.020 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.237 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.176 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.522
|0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.077
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.739
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.119
|-0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.260
|-0.176
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.522 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.7 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a 0.077 mark. He has hit 68.52% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 28.83 putts per round and broke par 19.44% of the time.
- Hadwin currently ranks 149th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 24 points, while his bogey avoidance rate stands at 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.