David Lipsky betting profile: Valspar Championship

Lipsky has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 11-under.

Lipsky has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.