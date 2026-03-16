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4H AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky finished tied for 57th at three-over in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Valspar Championship.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5770-71-75-71+3
    2024MC73-78+9
    2023T3672-70-70-73+1
    2022T6864-71-74-76+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of three-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3770-70-72-69-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1871-65-70-71-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3365-71-70-68-10--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5273-72-72-66-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4872-65-71-72-8--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 11-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.309-0.262
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green450.3580.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.2480.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.6870.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.9850.345

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.687 average and ninth in Putts Per Round with a 27.71 average in 2026.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.358 ranks 45th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67% ranks 103rd.
    • Lipsky ranks sixth in Par Breakers at 27.78% and 30th in overall Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.985 average.
    • His driving statistics show room for improvement, with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 ranking 128th and a Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranking 160th.
    • Lipsky has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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