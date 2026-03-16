David Lipsky betting profile: Valspar Championship
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David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
David Lipsky finished tied for 57th at three-over in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Lipsky's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T57
|70-71-75-71
|+3
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|2023
|T36
|72-70-70-73
|+1
|2022
|T68
|64-71-74-76
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of three-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Lipsky's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T37
|70-70-72-69
|-7
|10.578
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T18
|71-65-70-71
|-11
|46.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-70-70
|-15
|8.792
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-72-65
|-16
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|65-71-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T52
|73-72-72-66
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|72-65-71-72
|-8
|--
Lipsky's recent performances
- Lipsky has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 11-under.
- Lipsky has an average of -0.262 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lipsky has averaged 0.345 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.309
|-0.262
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|45
|0.358
|0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.248
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.687
|0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.985
|0.345
Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings
- Lipsky ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Putting with a 0.687 average and ninth in Putts Per Round with a 27.71 average in 2026.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.358 ranks 45th on TOUR, while his Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.67% ranks 103rd.
- Lipsky ranks sixth in Par Breakers at 27.78% and 30th in overall Strokes Gained: Total with a 0.985 average.
- His driving statistics show room for improvement, with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.309 ranking 128th and a Driving Distance of 290.1 yards ranking 160th.
- Lipsky has earned 65 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 108th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.