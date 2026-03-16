Jackson Suber betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
Jackson Suber has missed the cut in his two appearances at the Valspar Championship, most recently posting a score of 9-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 looking to make his first weekend at this event.
Suber's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|77-74
|+9
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|+2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Suber's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Suber's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|67-74-70-75
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|69-70-81-70
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-71-77
|-2
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|70-63-69-69
|-11
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|71-65-67-63
|-22
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|66-67-70-68
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
- Suber has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.924
|-0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|81
|0.041
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.359
|-0.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.860
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-2.103
|-0.851
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
- Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.924 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
- Suber has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.