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3H AGO

Jackson Suber betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Jackson Suber of the United States hits a shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 08, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Jackson Suber has missed the cut in his two appearances at the Valspar Championship, most recently posting a score of 9-over in 2025. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 looking to make his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Suber at the Valspar Championship.

    Suber's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC77-74+9
    2022MC70-74+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Suber's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Suber's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6367-74-70-75+24.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7069-70-81-70+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-71-77-2--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5170-63-69-69-11--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1171-65-67-63-22--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1566-67-70-68-13--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC73-75+4--

    Suber's recent performances

    • Suber has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
    • Suber has an average of -0.246 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.075 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.851 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Suber's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.924-0.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green810.0410.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.359-0.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting161-0.860-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-2.103-0.851

    Suber's advanced stats and rankings

    • Suber posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.924 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Suber sported a 0.041 mark that ranked 81st on TOUR. He ranked 80th with a 67.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Suber delivered a -0.860 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 145th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.69, and he ranked 139th by breaking par 20.51% of the time.
    • Suber has earned seven FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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