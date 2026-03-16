Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Valspar Championship

Cantlay has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Cantlay has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.