Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Patrick Cantlay of the United States waits to play an approach shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 as he makes his return to this tournament.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Cantlay's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Cantlay's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-70-70
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|72-70-65-73
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|66-71-69-65
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|63-68-68-69
|-20
|55.200
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-71-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|64-66-64-71
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|72-67-72-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T9
|70-67-66-68
|-9
|--
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top 10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- Cantlay has finished in the top 20 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Cantlay has an average of 0.431 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay has averaged 0.338 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.453
|0.431
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.054
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.251
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.288
|-0.266
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.470
|0.338
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.453 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.054 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Cantlay delivered a 0.251 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.05, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Cantlay has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 54th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.67% ranked 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.