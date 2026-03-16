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Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Valspar Championship.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2873-71-66-72-2
    2024MC73-74+5

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-73+6--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-75-3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3471-62-70-65-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-68-70-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6270-70-75-72+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3869-70-71-68-10--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
    • Fishburn has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged 0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.545-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green158-0.983-0.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green870.0000.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130.6660.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Total130-0.8620.079

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.983 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.09, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 18.69% of the time.
    • Fishburn has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (161st).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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