Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Fishburn looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 28th.
Fishburn's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|73-71-66-72
|-2
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+5
At the Valspar Championship
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|71-62-70-65
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T62
|70-70-75-72
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|69-70-71-68
|-10
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
- Fishburn has an average of -0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.297 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged 0.079 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.545
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.983
|-0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|87
|0.000
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|13
|0.666
|0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|130
|-0.862
|0.079
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.545 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.1 yards ranks 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn sports a -0.983 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 55th with a 69.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 13th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 159th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.09, and he ranks 160th by breaking par 18.69% of the time.
- Fishburn has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (161st).
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.