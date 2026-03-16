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4H AGO

Jeremy Paul betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Jeremy Paul of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Jeremy Paul finished tied for 22nd at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Paul at the Valspar Championship.

    Jeremy Paul's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2269-69-70-73-3

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Paul's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Jeremy Paul's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT869-67-70-71-1137.688
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-72E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4669-73-70-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1669-68-65-66-20--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5169-68-69-72-6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4868-70-72-70-8--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-76+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-69-3--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC------

    Jeremy Paul's recent performances

    • Paul has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Paul has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Paul has averaged -0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.024-0.163
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.9510.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.648-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.201-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.480-0.181

    Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings

    • Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.951 this season, while maintaining a 76.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • His Driving Distance averages 295.2 yards this season, with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of -0.024.
    • On the greens, Paul has delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 30.67 Putts Per Round and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.
    • Paul currently sits 133rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points and breaks par 25.00% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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