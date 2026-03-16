Jeremy Paul betting profile: Valspar Championship

Paul has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Paul has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.