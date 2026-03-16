Jeremy Paul betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Jeremy Paul of Germany plays a shot on the sixth hole during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul finished tied for 22nd at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Jeremy Paul's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T22
|69-69-70-73
|-3
At the Valspar Championship
- In Paul's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 22nd after posting a score of 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|69-67-70-71
|-11
|37.688
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|69-73-70-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|16
|69-68-65-66
|-20
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|69-68-69-72
|-6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|68-70-72-70
|-8
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Paul has an average of -0.163 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -0.181 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.024
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.951
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.648
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.201
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.480
|-0.181
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.951 this season, while maintaining a 76.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- His Driving Distance averages 295.2 yards this season, with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark of -0.024.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a 0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averages 30.67 Putts Per Round and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.
- Paul currently sits 133rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 38 points and breaks par 25.00% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.