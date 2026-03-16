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21M AGO

Mac Meissner betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Mac Meissner returns to the Valspar Championship after finishing tied for 28th last year at 2-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Meissner at the Valspar Championship.

    Meissner's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2870-70-74-68-2
    2024T2673-68-73-67-3

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Meissner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-68-69-67-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-68-75-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6370-64-71-70-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-74-69-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT1867-66-66-66-17--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2767-69-68-69-11--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2773-68-67-69-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1467-69-69-69-14--

    Meissner's recent performances

    • Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
    • Meissner has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Meissner has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee880.0370.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.4160.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green570.1530.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120-0.290-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3160.219

    Meissner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.416 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Meissner delivers a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35.
    • Meissner has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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