Mac Meissner betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Mac Meissner of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 08, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Mac Meissner returns to the Valspar Championship after finishing tied for 28th last year at 2-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Meissner's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|70-70-74-68
|-2
|2024
|T26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
At the Valspar Championship
- In Meissner's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Meissner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-68-69-67
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-68-75-72
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|70-64-71-70
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|65-74-69-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T18
|67-66-66-66
|-17
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|67-69-68-69
|-11
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|73-68-67-69
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|--
Meissner's recent performances
- Meissner has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 14-under.
- Meissner has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.320 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.381 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has averaged 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|88
|0.037
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.416
|0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|57
|0.153
|0.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|120
|-0.290
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.316
|0.219
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (88th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.3 yards ranks 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Meissner sports a 0.416 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 27th with a 71.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Meissner delivers a -0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 120th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 129th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.35.
- Meissner has earned 67 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 106th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.