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3H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy finished tied for 54th at two-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Valspar Championship.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5472-69-72-73+2
    2023MC75-73+6
    2022T4870-69-70-71-4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of two-over.
    • McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at four-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5072-72-70-75+112.792
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-72-72-68-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2969-68-68-70-1331.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4867-72-69-72-48.250
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3066-67-71-76-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2766-68-70-67-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic264-67-66-63-22--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT369-64-69-72-10--

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee390.3750.523
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.3100.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green860.0020.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.462-0.617
    Average Strokes Gained: Total680.2250.122

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.310 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy delivers a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
    • McGreevy has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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