Max McGreevy betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Max McGreevy of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on February 01, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy finished tied for 54th at two-over in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.
McGreevy's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
|2022
|T48
|70-69-70-71
|-4
At the Valspar Championship
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of two-over.
- McGreevy's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 48th at four-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|72-72-70-75
|+1
|12.792
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|68-72-72-68
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|69-68-68-70
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T48
|67-72-69-72
|-4
|8.250
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|66-67-71-76
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|66-68-70-67
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|2
|64-67-66-63
|-22
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|69-64-69-72
|-10
|--
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.523 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.182 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.617 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.122 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|39
|0.375
|0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.310
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|86
|0.002
|0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.462
|-0.617
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.225
|0.122
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.375 (39th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.2 yards ranks 130th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.310 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 25th with a 71.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy delivers a -0.462 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 138th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 146th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.75, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 22.62% of the time.
- McGreevy has earned 112 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 84th.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.