David Skinns betting profile: Valspar Championship

Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.

Skinns has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Skinns has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.