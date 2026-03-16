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3H AGO

David Skinns betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

David Skinns of England hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the completion of the second round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 07, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

David Skinns of England hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the completion of the second round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 07, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    David Skinns returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Skinns at the Valspar Championship.

    Skinns' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-74+6
    2024T7575-67-74-78+10

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Skinns' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT868-71-69-69-1137.688
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-73-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-70-77-75+7--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4669-69-69-67-14--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5369-73-74-69-3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5570-66-73-68-35.600
    July 27, 20253M OpenT5766-70-70-69-95.300
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipT8----45.000

    Skinns' recent performances

    • Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Skinns has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Skinns has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---0.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.036

    Skinns' advanced stats and rankings

    • Skinns has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
    • He is hitting Greens in Regulation at a 72.22% clip this season.
    • Skinns averages 288.4 yards off the tee this season.
    • His putting statistics show an average of 28.75 putts per round this season.
    • Skinns has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% and breaks par 23.61% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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