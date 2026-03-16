David Skinns betting profile: Valspar Championship
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David Skinns of England hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the completion of the second round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2026 at Country Club de Bogota on February 07, 2026 in Bogota, Colombia. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)
David Skinns returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Skinns looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Skinns' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|2024
|T75
|75-67-74-78
|+10
At the Valspar Championship
- In Skinns' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Skinns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|68-71-69-69
|-11
|37.688
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|69-70-77-75
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|69-69-69-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T53
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|70-66-73-68
|-3
|5.600
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T57
|66-70-70-69
|-9
|5.300
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|T8
|--
|--
|45.000
Skinns' recent performances
- Skinns has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Skinns has an average of 0.067 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.032 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has an average of -0.000 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Skinns has averaged 0.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Skinns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.036
Skinns' advanced stats and rankings
- Skinns has earned 38 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
- He is hitting Greens in Regulation at a 72.22% clip this season.
- Skinns averages 288.4 yards off the tee this season.
- His putting statistics show an average of 28.75 putts per round this season.
- Skinns has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% and breaks par 23.61% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Skinns as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.