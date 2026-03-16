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Gary Woodland betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th at 1-over.

    Latest odds for Woodland at the Valspar Championship.

    Woodland's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4772-69-71-73+1
    2024MC71-74+3
    2023T4571-70-72-73+2
    2022T2167-68-71-69-9
    2021MC77-71+6

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 9-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-71-73-70-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7266-69-69-75-92.800
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2367-64-70-70-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2067-68-68-66-1541.000

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged -0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7420.543
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.782-0.486
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green169-0.747-0.578
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0210.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.765-0.412

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.742 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.2 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sports a -0.782 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivers a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.49% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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