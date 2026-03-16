Gary Woodland betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 47th at 1-over.
Woodland's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T47
|72-69-71-73
|+1
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|2023
|T45
|71-70-72-73
|+2
|2022
|T21
|67-68-71-69
|-9
|2021
|MC
|77-71
|+6
At the Valspar Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 9-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged -0.412 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.742
|0.543
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.782
|-0.486
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|169
|-0.747
|-0.578
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.021
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.765
|-0.412
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.742 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 326.2 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sports a -0.782 mark that ranks 144th on TOUR. He ranks 131st with a 64.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivers a 0.021 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 84th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 143rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.63, and he ranks 140th by breaking par 20.49% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.