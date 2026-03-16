Gary Woodland betting profile: Valspar Championship

Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.

Woodland has an average of 0.543 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.486 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.578 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.