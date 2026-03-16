Steven Fisk betting profile: Valspar Championship

Fisk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a score of two-under.

He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Fisk has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Fisk has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.