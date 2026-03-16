Steven Fisk betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Steven Fisk of the United States hits his second shot on the 18th hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk finished tied for 28th at two-under at last year's Valspar Championship. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Fisk's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|76-68-70-68
|-2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Fisk's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of two-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T62
|75-71-75-72
|+5
|7.875
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|70-70-74-69
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-73-72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 29th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he posted a score of two-under.
- He has an average of -0.421 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has an average of -0.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.215 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has an average of -0.050 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.534 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.445
|-0.421
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.324
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|62
|0.130
|0.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|-0.001
|-0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.641
|-0.534
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.445 (136th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sported a -0.324 mark that ranked 116th on TOUR. He ranked 103rd with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk delivered a -0.001 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 87th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 21.05% of the time.
- Fisk has accumulated 34 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 139th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.