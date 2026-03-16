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26M AGO

Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Nicolai Højgaard missed the cut at last year's Valspar Championship, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Højgaard at the Valspar Championship.

    Højgaard's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC70-76+4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Højgaard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2771-74-71-69-339.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-73-70-71-236.333
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT670-72-66-65-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-70-65-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-67-72-69-1037.300
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1468-70-72-64-10--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT5572-65-69-71-35.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1469-69-69-69-8100.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT468-69-67-64-12122.500

    Højgaard's recent performances

    • Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.564 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Højgaard has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 1.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2310.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.5930.564
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.1570.150
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting260.5490.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.5301.454

    Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.593 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Højgaard has earned 329 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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