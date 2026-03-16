Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Nicolai Højgaard missed the cut at last year's Valspar Championship, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Højgaard's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|70-76
|+4
At the Valspar Championship
- In Højgaard's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T27
|71-74-71-69
|-3
|39.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-73-70-71
|-2
|36.333
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|70-72-66-65
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|66-70-65-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-67-72-69
|-10
|37.300
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T14
|68-70-72-64
|-10
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T55
|72-65-69-71
|-3
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T14
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|100.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T4
|68-69-67-64
|-12
|122.500
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.564 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.150 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 1.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.231
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.593
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.157
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|26
|0.549
|0.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.530
|1.454
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.231 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.7 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sported a 0.593 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivered a 0.549 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 26th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 329 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.