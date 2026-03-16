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Hank Lebioda betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Hank Lebioda of the United States looks on prior to his shot on the eighth tee during the first round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2025 at Vanderbilt Legends Club on September 11, 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Lebioda finished tied for 58th at four-over the last time he played the Valspar Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon his recent results at this tournament.

    Latest odds for Lebioda at the Valspar Championship.

    Lebioda's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5871-72-73-72+4
    2022MC70-72E
    2021T1366-69-71-71-7

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Lebioda's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 58th after posting a score of four-over.
    • Lebioda's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at seven-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Lebioda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT6170-71-74-70-32.925
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4068-69-73-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6870-71-71-73+13.200
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-71+4--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-69-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & FinanceT670-72-70-68-8105.000
    Oct. 5, 2025Compliance Solutions ChampionshipMC68-70-4--
    Sept. 21, 2025Nationwide Children's Hospital ChampionshipT4373-68-71-71-111.220
    Sept. 14, 2025Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker FoundationMC69-71E--

    Lebioda's recent performances

    • Lebioda has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of eight-under.
    • Lebioda has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lebioda has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lebioda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.1350.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.338-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.307-0.280
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting130-0.387-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.897-0.446

    Lebioda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lebioda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.135 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 136th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lebioda sports a -0.338 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 47th with a 69.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lebioda has delivered a -0.387 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 130th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 155th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.95, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 16.67% of the time.
    • Lebioda currently has 18 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lebioda as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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