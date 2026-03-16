Xander Schauffele betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Xander Schauffele watches a tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished tied for 12th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Schauffele's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|70-68-75-66
|-5
|2024
|T5
|68-72-71-65
|-8
|2022
|T12
|67-67-68-71
|-11
At the Valspar Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-65-74-69
|-11
|350.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|71-70-73-65
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 1.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.429
|0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.542
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.023
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.285
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.279
|1.369
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.542 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
- Schauffele has earned 626 FedExCup Regular Season points (17th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.63% (24th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.