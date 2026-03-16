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4H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele watches a tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele watches a tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele finished tied for 12th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at the Valspar Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1270-68-75-66-5
    2024T568-72-71-65-8
    2022T1267-67-68-71-11

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 8-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship369-65-74-69-11350.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-71-73-74-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-65-70-69-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1969-65-69-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4171-70-73-65-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic171-63-67-64-19--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2874-70-73-66+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-72-65-69-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 1.369 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.4290.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.5420.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0230.052
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2850.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.2791.369

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.429 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.0 yards ranked 38th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.542 mark that ranked 21st on TOUR. He ranked 67th with a 68.43% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.285 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 52nd by breaking par 23.99% of the time.
    • Schauffele has earned 626 FedExCup Regular Season points (17th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance percentage of 12.63% (24th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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