Xander Schauffele betting profile: Valspar Championship

Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.498 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.