Kensei Hirata betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the second tee prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Kensei Hirata has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on making a strong debut at the 2026 Valspar Championship.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Hirata's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|68-73-70-70
|-3
|5.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|74
|70-70-76-75
|+3
|2.600
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-69
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|67-69-69-68
|-7
|32.500
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|68-63-70-69
|-10
|--
Hirata's recent performances
- Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a score of 10-under.
- Hirata has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hirata has averaged -0.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.340
|0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.484
|-0.673
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|128
|-0.226
|-0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.272
|-0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.643
|-0.858
Hirata's advanced stats and rankings
- Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.340 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata has sported a -0.484 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 70.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.26, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.30% of the time.
- Hirata has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.