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Kensei Hirata betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the second tee prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Kensei Hirata of Japan plays his shot from the second tee prior to The American Express 2026 at Pete Dye Stadium Course on January 21, 2026 in La Quinta, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Kensei Hirata has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on making a strong debut at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Hirata at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Hirata's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Hirata's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC70-76+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5468-73-70-70-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open7470-70-76-75+32.600
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-72-69-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2467-69-69-68-732.500
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2168-63-70-69-10--

    Hirata's recent performances

    • Hirata's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at the Sony Open in Hawaii with a score of 10-under.
    • Hirata has an average of 0.153 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.673 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hirata has averaged -0.858 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hirata's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.3400.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.484-0.673
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green128-0.226-0.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.272-0.231
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.643-0.858

    Hirata's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hirata has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.340 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.6 yards ranks 134th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hirata has sported a -0.484 mark that ranks 128th on TOUR. He ranks 41st with a 70.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hirata has delivered a -0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 163rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.26, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 19.30% of the time.
    • Hirata has earned 41 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 126th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hirata as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Betting Profile
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    R4
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    -10
    R4
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    R4
    -4

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    USA
    J. Bridgeman
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    R4
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    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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