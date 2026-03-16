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Eric Cole betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole finished tied for 12th at the Valspar Championship last year with a score of 5-under. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Valspar Championship.

    Cole's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1274-69-69-67-5
    2024T3373-67-71-71-2
    2023MC74-70+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-71-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-69-69-70-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2769-66-72-72-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-66-66-75-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2168-62-67-69-16--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1069-63-68-65-23--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 23-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.732 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged -0.144 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee165-0.977-0.732
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.035-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green300.3110.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.3420.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.289-0.144

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.977 (165th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.9 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.035 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 157th with a 62.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Cole delivered a 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.59, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.73% of the time.
    • Cole has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 87th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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