Eric Cole betting profile: Valspar Championship

Cole has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 10th with a score of 23-under.

Cole has an average of -0.732 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.