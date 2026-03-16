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4H AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka finished tied for 12th at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Koepka at the Valspar Championship.

    Koepka's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T1267-70-71-65-11

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1372-70-69-71-680.556
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT974-66-69-65-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-68-73-70-45.600
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1268-74-73-71+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.811 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee540.2550.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.9980.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green410.2610.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.692-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.8220.668

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sports a 0.998 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koepka delivers a -0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
    • Koepka has earned 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

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    J. Bridgeman
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    R4
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    Tot
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    R4
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