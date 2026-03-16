Brooks Koepka betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka finished tied for 12th at 11-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Koepka's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T12
|67-70-71-65
|-11
At the Valspar Championship
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|72-70-69-71
|-6
|80.556
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|74-66-69-65
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-68-73-70
|-4
|5.600
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.811 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.668 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|54
|0.255
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.998
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|41
|0.261
|0.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.692
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.822
|0.668
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.255 (54th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.5 yards ranks 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sports a 0.998 mark that ranks third on TOUR. He ranks 30th with a 71.03% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivers a -0.692 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 152nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 60th by breaking par 23.41% of the time.
- Koepka has earned 159 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 63rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.