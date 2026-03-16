Brooks Koepka betting profile: Valspar Championship

Koepka has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Koepka has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.811 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.