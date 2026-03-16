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3H AGO

Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the Valspar Championship last year, shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at the Valspar Championship.

    Kanaya's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-75+7

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship7373-72-81-72+105.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-69+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1773-66-67-70-846
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6071-68-73-70-24.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-70-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-66-73-69-621.3
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-66-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-69-74-9--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 5 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.949 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2730.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.907-0.949
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green94-0.033-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.4420.348
    Average Strokes Gained: Total94-0.225-0.446

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya has a -0.907 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.32% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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