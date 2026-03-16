Takumi Kanaya betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya missed the cut at the Valspar Championship last year, shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Kanaya's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-75
|+7
At the Valspar Championship
- In Kanaya's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|73-72-81-72
|+10
|5.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|73-66-67-70
|-8
|46
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|71-68-73-70
|-2
|4.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-66-73-69
|-6
|21.3
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 5 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.245 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.949 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged -0.446 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.273
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.907
|-0.949
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|94
|-0.033
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.442
|0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|94
|-0.225
|-0.446
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.273 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranks 122nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya has a -0.907 mark that ranks 149th on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.77% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.442 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranks 152nd by breaking par 19.32% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.