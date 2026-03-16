Davis Thompson betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Davis Thompson of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson missed the cut at the Valspar Championship in 2024, shooting 3-over after rounds of 70 and 75. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Thompson's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-75
|+3
At the Valspar Championship
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|72-69-65-69
|-13
|80.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|70-71-72-71
|E
|4.900
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-68-73-73
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-73-72-70
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|72-66-70-68
|-12
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|70-70-69-70
|-9
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.116 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.445 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.168
|0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.412
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.057
|0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-1.088
|-0.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|-0.451
|-0.445
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.168 (70th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.412 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 71.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -1.088 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 151st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.81, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Thompson has earned 100 FedExCup Regular Season points (88th) this season with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.17% (19th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.