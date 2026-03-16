Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his most recent performance at this tournament where he finished tied for 10th in 2023.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T10
|70-73-71-67
|-3
|2021
|MC
|74-70
|+2
At the Valspar Championship
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-74
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|66
|71-68-73-73
|-3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T62
|74-69-71-71
|+5
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 62nd with a score of 5-over.
- Van Rooyen has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.211
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-1.463
|-1.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|162
|-0.590
|-0.143
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.429
|0.416
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|146
|-1.413
|-0.935
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (63rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, van Rooyen sported a -1.463 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 60.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 22.59% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.