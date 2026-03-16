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4H AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Barracuda Championship 2025 at Tahoe Mountain Club on July 20, 2025 in Truckee, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen returns to the Valspar Championship, set to tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026. Van Rooyen looks to improve upon his most recent performance at this tournament where he finished tied for 10th in 2023.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Valspar Championship.

    Van Rooyen's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1070-73-71-67-3
    2021MC74-70+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 10th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-67-74-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship6671-68-73-73-3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6274-69-71-71+5--

    Van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 62nd with a score of 5-over.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.277 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.935 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.2110.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-1.463-1.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green162-0.590-0.143
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.4290.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.413-0.935

    Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.211 (63rd) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 49th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, van Rooyen sported a -1.463 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 60.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen delivered a 0.429 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 37th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 22.59% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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