Ricky Castillo betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ricky Castillo finished tied for 12th at 5-under at the Valspar Championship last year and missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Castillo's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|67-72-68-72
|-5
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
At the Valspar Championship
- In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Castillo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T70
|71-74-77-74
|+8
|6.000
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|68-68-68-67
|-17
|300.000
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|5
|69-70-64-68
|-13
|110.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|68-71-75-68
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-73-64-68
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|3
|65-65-69-62
|-21
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
- Castillo has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo has averaged 0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.227
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|-0.047
|0.122
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|-0.037
|0.047
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.203
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.346
|0.151
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.047 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 26.62% of the time.
- Castillo has earned 457 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.