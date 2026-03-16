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4H AGO

Ricky Castillo betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ricky Castillo of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 18, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ricky Castillo finished tied for 12th at 5-under at the Valspar Championship last year and missed the cut in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Castillo at the Valspar Championship.

    Castillo's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1267-72-68-72-5
    2024MC73-70+1

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Castillo's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Castillo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT7071-74-77-74+86.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open168-68-68-67-17300.000
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches569-70-64-68-13110.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4368-71-75-68-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-73-64-68-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-70-68-70-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic365-65-69-62-21--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC69-72-1--

    Castillo's recent performances

    • Castillo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.
    • Castillo has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.122 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Castillo has averaged 0.151 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2270.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green91-0.0470.122
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.0370.047
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.203-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3460.151

    Castillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Castillo posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.227 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Castillo sported a -0.047 mark that ranked 91st on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 68.06% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Castillo delivered a 0.203 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 26.62% of the time.
    • Castillo has earned 457 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 28th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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