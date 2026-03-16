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Garrick Higgo betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Garrick Higgo of South Africa tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Garrick Higgo of South Africa tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Garrick Higgo finished tied for fifty-eighth at 4-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Higgo at the Valspar Championship.

    Higgo's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T5871-72-69-76+4

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Higgo's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for fifty-eighth after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Higgo's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4071-71-67-71-411.375
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-76+10--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-71-71-70-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT468-65-61-68-26--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT471-65-68-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms Championship265-66-67-68-22--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT769-68-66-71-14--

    Higgo's recent performances

    • Higgo has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
    • Higgo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
    • Higgo has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.920 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Higgo has averaged -1.743 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.0620.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160-1.016-0.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.332-0.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting155-0.714-0.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Total163-2.001-1.743

    Higgo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.062 (86th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.1 yards ranks 146th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -1.016 mark that ranks 160th on TOUR. He ranks 163rd with a 60.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Higgo delivers a -0.714 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 155th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 171st by breaking par 16.32% of the time.
    • Higgo has earned 19 FedExCup Regular Season points (152nd) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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