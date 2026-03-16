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3H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States prepares to play a shot from the trees on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States prepares to play a shot from the trees on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will make his debut at the Valspar Championship this week, as he has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22, 2026, in Palm Harbor, Florida.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Dunlap's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77-74+7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6165-68-77-68-24.400
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT861-67-71-65-24--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC66-76E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4473-67-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-70+2--
    July 20, 2025Barracuda ChampionshipMC-----

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • He has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-1.578-0.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0080.541
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.235-0.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.0970.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-1.708-0.490

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.578 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.008 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
    • Dunlap currently ranks 179th with 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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