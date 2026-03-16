Nick Dunlap betting profile: Valspar Championship

He has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Dunlap has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.