Nick Dunlap betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Nick Dunlap of the United States prepares to play a shot from the trees on the fifth hole during the first round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will make his debut at the Valspar Championship this week, as he has not competed in this tournament in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22, 2026, in Palm Harbor, Florida.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Dunlap's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|65-68-77-68
|-2
|4.400
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|-
|--
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- He has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -0.899 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.186 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-1.578
|-0.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.008
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.235
|-0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.097
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-1.708
|-0.490
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.578 (168th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.4 yards ranks 167th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sports a 0.008 mark that ranks 88th on TOUR. He ranks 155th with a 62.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap has delivered a 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 74th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranks 166th by breaking par 17.78% of the time.
- Dunlap currently ranks 179th with 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.