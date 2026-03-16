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3H AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Marco Penge of England lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years and will tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22. He'll be making his return to this tournament after an extended absence.

    Latest odds for Penge at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Penge's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1666-64-74-70-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-72-71-47.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT265-67-69-66-13--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-74-69-1--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.878 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged -0.976 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee10.8200.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green156-0.947-0.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green155-0.429-0.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.496-0.461
    Average Strokes Gained: Total137-1.051-0.976

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.820 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge has a -0.947 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Penge has delivered a -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 159th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.84%.
    • Penge has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 101st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
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