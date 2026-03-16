Marco Penge betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Marco Penge of England lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Marco Penge has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years and will tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22. He'll be making his return to this tournament after an extended absence.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Penge's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|66-64-74-70
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.761 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.878 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.976 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|0.820
|0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.947
|-0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|155
|-0.429
|-0.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.496
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-1.051
|-0.976
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.820 (first) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.9 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge has a -0.947 mark that ranks 156th on TOUR. He ranks 147th with a 63.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge has delivered a -0.496 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 152nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.86, and he ranks 159th with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 19.84%.
- Penge has earned 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 101st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.