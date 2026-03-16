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3H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim finished tied for 28th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valspar Championship.

    Kim's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2873-71-70-68-2
    2024T3370-67-72-73-2
    2023T4572-69-71-74+2
    2021MC73-71+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-81+10--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3375-69-71-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7268-70-71-79E5.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-65-72-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tenth with a score of six-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -1.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.520-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.198-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green118-0.161-0.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.091-0.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.788-1.194

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.520 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    J. Bridgeman
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    R4
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    -9
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