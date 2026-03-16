Michael Kim betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Michael Kim finished tied for 28th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this event. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Kim's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T28
|73-71-70-68
|-2
|2024
|T33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|2023
|T45
|72-69-71-74
|+2
|2021
|MC
|73-71
|+2
At the Valspar Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 28th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-81
|+10
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.333
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tenth with a score of six-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -1.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.520
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.198
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|118
|-0.161
|-0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.091
|-0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.788
|-1.194
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.520 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a -0.198 mark that ranked 104th on TOUR. He ranked 140th with a 64.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 78th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranked 90th by breaking par 22.46% of the time.
- Kim has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.