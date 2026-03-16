David Ford betting profile: Valspar Championship
1 Min Read
David Ford of the United States prepares to play a shot on the first hole during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
David Ford has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years and will tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22. The tournament features a $9.1 million purse at the 7,352-yard, par-71 course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Ford's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Ford's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|70-70-69-69
|-10
|29
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|22.3
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|67-66-70-65
|-20
|55.2
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T50
|66-68-72-70
|-4
|7.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|66-71-69-67
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|67-65-69-67
|-16
|--
Ford's recent performances
- Ford has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Ford has an average of -0.022 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ford has averaged 0.420 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ford's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.264
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.832
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|142
|-0.357
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.156
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.583
|0.420
Ford's advanced stats and rankings
- Ford posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.264 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.5 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ford sported a 0.832 mark that ranked seventh on TOUR. He ranked 17th with a 71.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ford delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 23.06% of the time.
- Ford has earned 114 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ford as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.