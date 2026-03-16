PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 12, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 12, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

    Blades Brown missed the cut at last year's Valspar Championship after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Valspar Championship.

    Brown's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-71+7

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Brown's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open369-67-69-69-14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-60-68-74-19--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-70-71-71-1--
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3766-71-74-68-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-69-67-71-9--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
    • Brown has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150-0.616-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-1.533-0.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.2090.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.5020.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-1.437-0.258

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.616 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -1.533 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 28.33% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    2026 Valspar Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned a spot in Valspar Championship

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen betting profile: Valspar Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW