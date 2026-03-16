Blades Brown betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Blades Brown of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island 2026 at Ocean Club Golf Course on January 12, 2026 in Paradise Island, Bahamas. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Blades Brown missed the cut at last year's Valspar Championship after shooting 7-over. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Brown's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-71
|+7
At the Valspar Championship
- In Brown's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-67-69-69
|-14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-60-68-74
|-19
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-70-71-71
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
- Brown has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.330 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.258 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.616
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-1.533
|-0.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.209
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.502
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-1.437
|-0.258
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.616 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.7 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a -1.533 mark that ranked 168th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 73.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.10, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 28.33% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.