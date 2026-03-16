Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Phillips finished tied for 42nd at even par the last time he played this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Phillips' recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|73-69-70-72
|E
|2024
|T3
|68-68-70-69
|-9
At the Valspar Championship
- In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
- Phillips' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 9-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-78
|+14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|74-68-68-76
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T66
|69-68-73-74
|E
|3.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T63
|66-68-70-71
|-13
|3.900
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|66-69-70-67
|-8
|43.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|2
|68-64-70-71
|-11
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged -1.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.278
|-0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-1.111
|-1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.168
|-0.200
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.568
|0.301
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|135
|-0.990
|-1.356
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -1.111 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 59.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.65, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
- Phillips has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.