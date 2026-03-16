Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valspar Championship

Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.

Phillips has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.