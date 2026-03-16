PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Valspar Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Chandler Phillips of the United States plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Phillips finished tied for 42nd at even par the last time he played this tournament. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Valspar Championship.

    Phillips' recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4273-69-70-72E
    2024T368-68-70-69-9

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Phillips' most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Phillips' best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 9-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC80-78+14--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6374-68-68-76+24.200
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6669-68-73-74E3.700
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-69-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT6366-68-70-71-133.900
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1966-69-70-67-843.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship268-64-70-71-11--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished second with a score of 11-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.274 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.183 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged -1.356 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.278-0.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-1.111-1.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120-0.168-0.200
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.5680.301
    Average Strokes Gained: Total135-0.990-1.356

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.278 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards ranked 119th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -1.111 mark that ranked 163rd on TOUR. He ranked 167th with a 59.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a 0.568 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 20th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.65, and he ranked 134th by breaking par 20.83% of the time.
    • Phillips has earned 55 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 116th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Odds Outlook: Schauffele opens as favorite at Valspar

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    2026 Valspar Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 16, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned a spot in Valspar Championship

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    THE PLAYERS Championship

    1

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    -13

    1

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -4

    2

    Matt Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    -12

    2

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -4

    3

    Xander Schauffele
    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    -11

    3

    USA
    X. Schauffele
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -3

    4

    Robert MacIntyre
    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    -10

    4

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -3

    T5

    Sudarshan Yellamaraju
    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    -9

    T5

    CAN
    S. Yellamaraju
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -4

    T5

    Jacob Bridgeman
    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2

    -9

    T5

    USA
    J. Bridgeman
    Tot
    -9
    R4
    -2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW