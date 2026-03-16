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4H AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer will make his return to the Valspar Championship after not competing in the tournament over the past five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22, 2026.

    Latest odds for Keefer at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • Keefer will be competing in the Valspar Championship for the first time in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4169-72-69-69-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4370-69-73-70-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-65-69-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-71-70-69-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-64-67-68-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6176-69-77-77+19--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--

    Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.510 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.308 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged 0.081 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6360.510
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.4280.308
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green159-0.480-0.321
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.575-0.416
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.0100.081

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.636 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.6 yards ranks 15th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.428 mark that ranks 34th on TOUR. He ranks second with a 74.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.575 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 169th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.50, and he ranks 54th by breaking par 23.89% of the time.
    • Keefer has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 118th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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