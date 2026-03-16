Denny McCarthy betting profile: Valspar Championship

McCarthy had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of three-over.

McCarthy has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

McCarthy has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.