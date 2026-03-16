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3H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Denny McCarthy of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 12, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Denny McCarthy finished tied for 19th at one-under in his most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Valspar Championship.

    McCarthy's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T1972-69-72-70-1
    2022T4869-70-70-71-4
    2021T3972-69-68-72-3

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In McCarthy's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    McCarthy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-75+7--
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4772-70-71-71E14.625
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-71-72-70-710.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-70-72-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-68-69-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4065-73-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5168-66-67-70-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2870-69-76-68+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3270-67-72-67-4--

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for 28th with a score of three-over.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.444 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.132 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • McCarthy has an average of -0.212 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee129-0.324-0.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.190-0.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green92-0.0280.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting94-0.051-0.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.592-1.148

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.324 (129th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranked 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, McCarthy sported a -0.190 mark that ranked 103rd on TOUR. He ranked 94th with a 67.36% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McCarthy delivered a -0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 94th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 122nd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.29, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
    • McCarthy has earned 49 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking him 119th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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