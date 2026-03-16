Adrien Saddier betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Adrien Saddier has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with hopes of making an impact in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Saddier's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-72-69-72
|-2
|5.600
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-71-74-69
|-2
|4.700
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|68-69-66-75
|-10
|2.950
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-72-69
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for 52nd with a score of even.
- Saddier has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged -0.064 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.106
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.569
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|88
|-0.009
|-0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.149
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|100
|-0.324
|-0.064
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.569 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.
- Saddier has earned 13 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which places him 158th in the standings.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.