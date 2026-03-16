Adrien Saddier betting profile: Valspar Championship

Saddier posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.106 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.1 yards ranked 114th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier sported a -0.569 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Saddier delivered a 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11, and he ranked 119th by breaking par 21.30% of the time.