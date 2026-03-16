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4H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Akshay Bhatia looks on while playing the 15th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Akshay Bhatia looks on while playing the 15th hole during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 17th at four-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2024. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Valspar Championship.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Valspar Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1774-68-70-68-4
    2023MC70-74+2

    At the Valspar Championship

    • In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Bhatia's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1371-71-70-70-680.556
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardP170-66-68-69-15700.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1668-71-67-68-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT665-64-68-72-19250.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT368-67-67-67-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-78-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1168-73-70-66-11--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1366-67-69-68-10--

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top 20 seven times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bhatia has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
    • Bhatia has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.963 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Bhatia has averaged 2.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee97-0.0440.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.7920.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1680.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.7301.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.6462.316

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (97th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.792 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked 52nd with a 69.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.730 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.80, and he ranked fifth by breaking par 28.22% of the time.
    • Bhatia currently ranks third in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,224 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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