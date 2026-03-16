Dan Brown betting profile: Valspar Championship

Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.

Brown has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Brown has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.