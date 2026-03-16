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3H AGO

Dan Brown betting profile: Valspar Championship

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Betting Profile

Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Dan Brown has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on a strong debut in the 2026 Valspar Championship.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Valspar Championship.

    At the Valspar Championship

    • This is Brown's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-71+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-70-70-72-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-71-71-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1970-67-69-66-843.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6070-66-73-72+1--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
    • Brown has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged 0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.1030.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.1890.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.133-0.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting440.3490.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.5090.419

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.189 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
    • Brown has earned 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.
    • His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.509 ranks 51st on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Valspar Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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