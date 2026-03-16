Dan Brown betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Dan Brown of England plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Dan Brown has not competed in the Valspar Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course from March 19-22 with his sights set on a strong debut in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
At the Valspar Championship
- This is Brown's first time competing in the Valspar Championship in the past five years.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-70-70-72
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-71
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|70-67-69-66
|-8
|43.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|70-66-73-72
|+1
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 8-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.158 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has an average of -0.110 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.287 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 0.419 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.103
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.189
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.133
|-0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|44
|0.349
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.509
|0.419
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.103 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.2 yards ranked 125th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.189 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 63rd with a 68.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a 0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 44th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.82, and he ranked 66th by breaking par 23.20% of the time.
- Brown has earned 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 99th.
- His Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.509 ranks 51st on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.