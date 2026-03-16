Luke Clanton betting profile: Valspar Championship
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Luke Clanton of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the final round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 08, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Luke Clanton finished tied for 42nd at even par at last year's Valspar Championship. He'll tee off at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club - Copperhead Course March 19-22 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Valspar Championship.
Clanton's recent history at the Valspar Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|74-69-70-71
|E
At the Valspar Championship
- In Clanton's most recent appearance at the Valspar Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Clanton's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T5
|69-70-69-68
|-12
|60
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-71
|-4
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T46
|71-68-68-67
|-14
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T56
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-68-70-70
|-11
|--
Clanton's recent performances
- Clanton has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 12-under.
- Clanton has an average of 0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.052 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clanton has averaged -0.402 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clanton's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|73
|0.147
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.130
|0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.122
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-1.200
|-0.461
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|136
|-1.044
|-0.402
Clanton's advanced stats and rankings
- Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.130 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.18, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Clanton has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points (110th) and ranks 107th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.66%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clanton as of the start of the Valspar Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.