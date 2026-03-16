Luke Clanton betting profile: Valspar Championship

Clanton has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 (73rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.4 yards ranks 144th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clanton sports a 0.130 mark that ranks 70th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 73.23% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Clanton has delivered a -1.200 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.18, and he ranks 91st by breaking par 22.22% of the time.